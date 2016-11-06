In October, Nodaway County Health Department Environmental Health Specialist Larry Wickersham found mold and insect debris during routine inspections of area food establishments.

Hy-Vee Chinese Express, 1217 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection October 3.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Crumbs and debris beneath serving counter, debris between steam table and serving counter, thermometer not reading correctly and crab rangoon stored uncovered in cooler.

Hy-Vee Dining, 1217 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection October 3.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Debris on floor below dry storage area, display case door seals soiled, fountain drink dispenser caulking in disrepair and drink cooler behind register missing thermometer.

The Pub, 414 North Main, low priority

Routine inspection October 4.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Wall panels in walk-in cooler loose and not cleanable.

Kawasaki, 28147 Business Highway 71, high priority

Routine inspection October 4.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Frost build up in ice cream freezer.

Northwest Missouri State University, Aramark Bakery, Papa John’s, Starbucks and Provisions on Demand Market/Station, 900 College Park, high priority

Routine inspection October 5.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Starbucks sink soap dispenser out of soap, Papa John’s cooler rubber gasket in disrepair and Provisions on Demand Market/Station loose candies and debris beneath bottom shelf of bulk candy rack.

Palms Bar, 422 North Buchanan, low priority

Routine inspection October 6.

Critical: Slime/mold on ice machine baffle.

Non-critical: Box of single-use cups stored on floor behind bar, keg cooler behind bar had torn gaskets on doors, ice machine missing side panel, no sanitizer concentration test strips and water standing on floor behind bar.

Northwest Missouri State University, Horace Mann, 800 University Drive, high priority

Routine inspection October 12.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Plastic tote for dirty silverware cracked and broken.

Northwest Missouri State University, Aramark/Union, 800 University Drive, high priority

Routine inspection October 12.

Critical: Sliding windows on ice machine in side kitchen soiled with slime, Chick-Fil-A kitchen hand washing sink faucet loose and in disrepair.

Non-critical: Cracked plastics in side kitchen, standing water in bottom of Tex-Mex station cooler, dusty vent hood in catering area, leaking sink drain in side kitchen, paint peeling and chipping throughout kitchen, sheetrock in disrepair in various areas and cardboard/paper packaging debris on floor in kitchen freezer.

Countryside Bistro, 33618, State Highway H, Skidmore, high priority

Routine inspection October 14.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Debris in seals of cooler and vanity in disrepair in men’s restroom.

Backwoods Bar and Grill, 103 South Main, Skidmore, medium priority

Routine inspection October 14.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Frost build up in freezer, paper towels and debris on floor behind bar and missing outlet and switch covers in kitchen.

Amaizing Acres, 34079 Impala Trail, Barnard, low priority

Routine inspection October 16.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

El Maguey, 964 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection October 19.

Critical: Soiled can opener cutter point, cracked plastic scoop used for tortilla chips, chipped plates in kitchen and eggs stored over ready-to-eat foods in cooler.

Non-critical: Large container of ice cream stored uncovered in freezer, box of beef stored on floor in freezer, kitchen microwave interior soiled with food debris, food debris in door seals on prep table and two missing ceiling tiles in kitchen/prep area.

Follow-up inspection October 27.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: None observed.

Maryville Country Club, 25867 Icon Road, low priority

Routine inspection October 24.

Critical: Ice scoop stored in ice, raw beef stored above ready-to-eat foods in kitchen freezer and unlabeled chemical bottle stored behind bar.

Non-critical: Food stored uncovered in reach-in freezer, soda stored on floor in back, excessive frost build up in basement freezer, coolers missing thermometers, water standing in bottom of beer freezer, cracked and chipped floor tile behind bar and baseboard heater missing outer cover with wires exposed.

Murphy’s USA, 1603 South Main, low priority

Routine inspection October 27.

Critical: None observed.

Non-critical: Old insect debris in south cooler, standing water in bottom of north cooler, soda and liquid containers loose in bottom of coolers and observed an Altoids mint metal tin with rusty edges.

St. Francis Hospital, 2016 South Main, high priority

Routine inspection October 31.

Critical: Hand sink water temperature 87 degrees, required temperature is 110 degrees.

Non-critical: Prep area microwave interior soiled and floor drain adjacent to ice machine soiled.