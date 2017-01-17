Mildred Meyer

Mildred Lucille “Millie” Meyer, 88, Maryville, formerly of Conception Jct., died Saturday, January 14, 2017, at Parkdale Manor Care Center, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 am, Wednesday, January 18 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Burial was in St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

A parish and family rosary will be recited at 5:30 pm, Tuesday, January 17, at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. with visitation following beginning at 8 pm.

