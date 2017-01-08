MHS cheerleaders experience successful fall season

The Maryville High School cheerleaders followed up a July first-place regionals finish with a successful fall season. The Spoofhound cheer team placed 9th at state in the Small Varsity 2A Division on November 6 at the Hearnes Center, Columbia.

The cheerleaders were led by senior captains Mackenzie Wilmes and Haley Coleman. The rest of the squad included junior Tara Hull, sophomores Michelle Chen, Bailey Ford, Emily Randle and Alexus Sportsman and freshmen Molly Meyer, Caty Wiederholt and LeNexa Bennett.

“We had a successful year (and) worked hard cheering the football team on all the way to state,” Coach Martrez Taylor said. “And now we are in the process of cheering the basketball teams on to a great season. It really is a long season as we go from May all the way through to March. These girls really only have two to three months out of a year off from cheerleading, but they love what they do.”