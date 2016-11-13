Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel has received credentialed manager designation from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

McDanel is one of 1,400 local government management professionals currently credentialed through the ICMA.

He had to complete numerous components in order to become credentialed. The qualifications included showing significant experience as a senior management executive in local government, earning a degree in public administration or a related field and demonstrating a commitment to high standards of integrity, lifelong learning and professional development.

McDanel graduated from the Mid-America Regional Council’s Leadership Academy for Local Government Executives and completed the Mid-America Regional Council Career Manager’s coaching program. He received the 2016 public service award from Northwest Missouri State University and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Nodaway County and the Maryville Host Lions Club.

“Greg has been an asset to our community since he was hired in early 2012. This distinction not only shows the level of dedication he has to his field but to the City of Maryville as well,” Maryville Mayor Jason McDowell said.