Senior state qualifier Matt Twaddle will lead the Maryville wrestling team this year as the Spoofhounds make the move to Class 2.

Twaddle has qualified for state the past three seasons and looks to compete once again alongside other returning lettermen Treyton Paris, Brenden Ware, Jarrett Partridge, Jackson Sanders, Jacob Search and Ryan Owens.

The team lost two seniors to graduation, Jacob Partridge, a state qualifier at 113 pounds last year, and Cody Jackson, who wrestled at 285 pounds.

Connor Kellerstrass, now in his fifth year at Maryville and third as head coach, said the Spoofhounds’ toughest opponents include the Cameron Dragons and Smithville Warriors.

“The entire MEC conference is always tough,” Kellerstrass said. “Cameron and Smithville have been the two most dominant teams over the past few years, so I would imagine they’d be in the hunt for another conference title.

“We also moved up to Class 2 this year, which will bring about new opponents at the District tournament for us.”

Kellerstrass will be assisted by Mitchell Colson, in his first year with the team.

The Spoofhounds’ season begins at the Lenox Tournament on Saturday, December 10, with the first home dual on Tuesday, December 13 against Gallatin and Penney.