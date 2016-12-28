The Community Blood Center, Kansas City, recently recognized the Maryville community for the blood drives it has held at the First United Methodist Church.

Betty Tinker, Blood Center account manager for Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas, presented the 2015 Top Community award to Evie Church, Business Women of Missouri, Maryville Chapter.

In 2015, Nodaway County had a total of 33 drives and collected 2,280 units of blood, an increase of 328 units from 2014. Figures have not been released for 2016.

To help with collecting critical blood supplies, there will be a Maryville Donor Appreciation Blood Drive from 11 am to 7 pm, Tuesday, January 17, in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 102 North Main Street, Maryville.

