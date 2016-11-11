The Maryville Optimist Club held its annual officer induction ceremony at the Holiday Inn and Suites meeting room, Maryville. Club members met for pizza and ice cream followed by the induction of officers for the 2016-2017 year which began October 1. Because Samantha White, the 2015-2016 president, resigned mid-term due to moving to another state, Vice-President Tom “Big Bird” Ciak assumed the role. The oath of office was administered to the officers including Ciak, president, James Hassenkamp, first vice president, Al Terhune, second vice president, and Harry Schieber, treasurer. Board members are Roger Prokes, George Gille, Carl Droegemuller, Lois Terhune, Ryan Gates and Taryn Henry. Those pictured are Gille, Lois Terhune, Droegemuller, Hassenkamp, Ciak, Schieber and Prokes.

The Optimist Club of Maryville meets at 7 am, Thursday mornings, at the Holiday Inn and Suites meeting room.