The City of Maryville launched an employee health awareness plan this fall. A wellness committee created the program to inform employees about healthy choices, in turn promoting better health, fewer insurance claims and lower premiums.

Several services will be offered to full-time employees throughout the year. They are:

•health risk assessments

•biometric screenings

•blood pressure cuffs available in each department

•Lunch and Learn events

•a monthly newsletter

•day clinics at the Maryville Community Center for exercise equipment demonstrations

•an annual August health fair

In addition to the activities, staff has coordinated quarterly challenges. The first challenge is the Holiday Hold. Participants are encouraged to weigh themselves in October and again after the first of the year. The challenge is to weigh the same or less at the end of the quarter.

“I think it will be a lot of good information. This year will be a building year since it is the first year we have had the program,” Amy Strough, Maryville’s human resources manager, said. “We want to encourage employees to take control of their health.”

