By Jacki Wood

The Maryville girls basketball team hopes to build on last year’s season under Head Coach Quentin Albrecht, now in his second year at MHS.

“Last year was a year of growth, learning a new system and learning to work together for a common goal,” Albrecht said. “We plan on continuing to improve in these areas.”

The Spoofhounds went 8-17 last year and 2-5 in the Midland Empire Conference, going 0-3 in the Savannah Tournament, 2-1 in the LeBlond Holiday Tournament and 2-1 in the Cameron Tournament.

They lost one team member to graduation, Jacquelyn Ware, and Albrecht said they will miss her leadership. But he will look to a trio of senior letterwinners, Abbie Greeley, Felicia Sheil and Bethel Orshiso, as well as sophomore guard Emma Baldwin and junior forward Amberlea Auffert as projected impact players.

The Spoofhounds will need to continue to work together in Albrecht’s system with the tough conference schedule that lies ahead.

“All of the MEC is tough,” Albrecht said, “but St. Joseph Benton was undefeated and state champions.”

Albrecht will be assisted by Jennifer Stock and Kelly Obley.

The Spoofhounds started the season with a loss to Jefferson and then a fourth place finish at the Savannah Tournament.