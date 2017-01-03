The Maryville City Council held its regular meeting on December 28 to discuss three potential proposals for 2017.

One of the ideas focused on the Campus Town Redevelopment Incentive Program (CTRIP).

In 2012, Maryville created an overlay district for the residential area east of Northwest Missouri State University between Walnut and Fillmore Streets and Twelfth and Second Streets. The area is predominantly a residential rental area.

The incentive program was created to encourage the demolition of unsafe and dangerous structures and the rebuilding of residences in the area. In 2013, the city approved a two-year test for the program, which was met with positive results. In 2015, the city approved extending the program for two more years.

One of the issues housing developers face when tearing down dangerous structures and rebuilding is the current R-2 zoning, which does not allow for the rebuilding of duplexes or townhomes in the single-family zoned area. Not only do duplexes and townhomes increase the developers’ income, they allow additional housing within the area.

City staff discussed rezoning the area as R2-M, which would allow property owners to construct duplexes and townhomes. The rezoning would be at no cost to property owners and would not be mandatory.

The city council gave its approval for City Manager Greg McDanel to talk with property owners in a test area between Sixth and Seventh Streets and Walnut and Fillmore Streets. If the property owners in the test area are receptive to rezoning, city staff will proceed with creating a plan.

Current sign codes were also discussed during the meeting. Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland educated council members about the different types of signs found in our community and showed examples of abandoned and damaged signs in Maryville.

Heiland suggested the city adopt a stricter sign code dictating which types of signs are allowed. Discussion centered around whether current signs would be grandfathered in. A suggestion was made that current signs be allowed to stay up, however when a sign needed repairs or if the business changed hands, the repaired or new sign must meet code.

Council members discussed incentives and enforcement of the sign code. City staff said the most importance aspect of the code would be educating business owners on the new policies.

City council asked Heiland to draft a sign code policy to present to them for approval.

Heiland also presented information outlining the new direction being taken with the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park Youth Camp buildings. The plans, which Heiland presented to the Mozingo Advisory Board earlier in December, include renting the youth cabins to individuals and groups besides youth groups, changing the reservation policy and adding the cabins to the online reservation site. Some discussion was held about renting the cabins at a discounted rate to youth groups in order to show them preference and keep the focus on the original purpose of the facilities.