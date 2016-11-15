During the November 14 meeting, Maryville City Council did not approve the Elk’s Lodge request to obtain a special use permit which would have allowed the Lodge to purchase the Assembly of God building on East Third.

Councilmen Tim Shipley and Jerry Riggs excused themselves from the issue due to a conflict of interests as Elk’s Lodge members.

The council approved a special use permit allowing the Northwest Foundation to build an addition to the alumni house on College Avenue. The construction will include office space and off-street parking. Residential neighbors to the property were in attendance and stated they were satisfied with the agreement.

The following individuals were reappointed to the Mozingo Advisory Board: Jon Gustafson, Floyd Hook and Michael Thompson. The council reviewed applicants for an open board position and appointed Michelle Drake.

A reimbursement resolution was approved allowing the City of Maryville to use budget funds to pay contractor expenses for the installment of new water meters throughout the city until tax-exempt debt financing can be obtained. Once financing is in place, the city will reimburse itself for expenses paid. The energy services contract includes a savings guarantee. If, based on Schneider’s calculations, there is not enough money from increased revenue to make the debt payment, Schneider’s will be responsible for the difference.

The city attorney secured the title to the property at 110 South Fillmore on October 19. The city purchased the property from Nodaway County then transferred it to Northwest Technical School. Northwest Technical School will now be able to sell the property with a clean title. The building and trades class has been constructing a house at that location.

Because a city salt truck needed extensive repairs including wiring, brakes and rear springs and was inoperable last winter, the council approved the purchase of a 2009 International dump truck. The unit has a new 10-foot Godwin bed with an 18-ton hoist, is rust free and includes a hydraulic system to plow or spread salt during snow removal. The truck was purchased for $59,100 with a $1,500 delivery charge from Imel Motor Sales, Bluffton, IN, making the entire purchase $600 over budget.

The transient bed tax passed with a 57 percent majority vote. The city entered into an agreement with Northwest Missouri State University to lease its future multipurpose complex in exchange for paying $150,000 a year for 23 years.

Professional Turf Products, Tulsa, OK, was awarded the $25,693.24 bid, which was under budget, to upgrade the Sechrest 18 Mozingo golf course irrigation system to match the Watson 9 system. Because the current irrigation system is Toro brand, the city is limited to purchasing a Toro control system to ensure compatibility. This will restrict the city to using Professional Turf Products, LP, for future irrigation equipment.

Matt and Jill Baker were awarded a hangar lease agreement at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport for $207.35 per year. Chad Mullins, Flying Cow, LLC, was granted a hangar lease agreement for $276.21 per year.

City Manager Greg McDanel reported that Maryville has been ranked as one of the top 10 safest mid-sized cities in Missouri.

Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland reported that Mozingo had 25,000 rounds of golf played on the courses this past season.