The Maryville City Council approved the 2017 balanced budget during its regular meeting on September 28.

Revenue equaled expenses for a total of $24,195,597.

Budget goals are to implement South Main Street improvements, maintain and improve city infrastructure, continue implementing the Mozingo Master Plan with a focus on maintenance and construction of a new public safety facility.

The coming fiscal year will place two initiatives in front of Maryville voters, the transient guest bed tax and renewal of the 1/2 percent capital improvements sales tax.

Sewer and water funding includes $75,000 for Mozingo shoreline stabilization, $350,000 for sewer line replacements, $250,000 for lift station improvements, a $500,000 inflow/infiltration project, a $200,000 private inflow/infiltration program and $150,000 for South Mattie, Country Club and College Avenue water line improvements.

The general funds will cover $1,145,000 for the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport rehabilitation project with 90 percent funded by MoDOT, $170,000 for an asphalt street project, $152,000 for South Main Street phase III engineering, $60,000 going to the New Nodaway Humane Society and $60,000 for a dump truck.

Capital Improvement funds include $130,000 for an asphalt street project and $5,000 in election expenses.

Mozingo Lake Recreational Park money includes $30,000 for shoreline stabilization, $30,000 for driving range improvements, $26,000 for irrigation improvements and $26,000 for a front deck mower.

A two percent cost-of-living adjustment and a 2.5 percent merit-based increase will be given to staff beginning October 1.

The Mozingo Lake Recreation Park budget will reflect $100,000 for the addition of three full-time employees and two part-time employees. The Northwest Missouri Regional Airport manager position will be eliminated and replaced with three part-time positions. This should not affect the budget.