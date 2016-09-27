The Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced that Lily White, Northwest Missouri State University alumni, has been named executive director.

White has previously worked in the Northwest Missouri State University event coordinating department where she oversaw the planning and execution of university events. She has also been the office administrator at Point O’Pines Camp for Girls in Brant Lake, NY.

“Having experienced the Maryville community while I was a student, I’m very excited about the opportunity to return and influence growth for the businesses here,” White said.

White, who holds a bachelor’s degree in park and recreation management, also has experience in budgeting, fundraising and organizing large groups. Her duties include working with the more than 250 members of the Chamber of Commerce, promoting and executing community and networking events, serving as liaison with city officials and Chamber ambassadors and directing the Maryville License Bureau.

“My goal as executive director is to help increase the membership of the chamber and promote all businesses while making Maryville’s charm shine through,” White said.

White steps in for Jordyn Swalley, who served as executive director before taking a position at Maryville Parks & Recreation earlier this fall. Chamber board president Brandon Stanley is confident that White will build on the momentum Swalley generated.

”Lily’s enthusiasm for Maryville and event planning experience will make her a great leader in the community and a tremendous asset,” Stanley said. “The chamber’s board looks forward to working with her to help strengthen our businesses in the community while helping drive growth.”

White began her new duties on September 26. Community members are encouraged to welcome her to the community at the Chamber’s First Friday Coffee event at 7:30 pm, Friday, October 7 at the Maryville Daily Forum.