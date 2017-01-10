Maryville Carbon Solutions (MCS), a Maryville-based facility owned by Bolder Industries and producer of Bolder Black™, an alternative to traditional carbon black, plans to be operational by next month and has announced its goals for 2017.

In the coming year, MCS plans to process a minimum of one million waste tires, resulting in seven million pounds of recycled Bolder Black™, 1.2 million gallons of reclaimed oil and 1,600 tons of recycled steel.

To achieve this goal, MCS will soon be hiring 15-20 employees including a plant manager, quality control technician, pyro engineer, finishing operator, mechanics, technicians and engineers. Complete job descriptions can be found at jobs.mo.gov/.

“NCED is proud to welcome Maryville Carbon Solutions to the Maryville business community,” Dan Hegeman, Nodaway County Economic Development chairman, said. “Over the last three years, MCS has methodically rebuilt the plant while establishing a market for their product. We are excited to see the culmination of all the hard work they have put into making the facility operational.”

The award-winning Bolder Black™ is a sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternative to carbon black, an oil-derived component used in nearly all rubber and black plastic products. Made from end-of-life tires, Bolder Black™ converts solid waste from traditional disposal methods and diverts significant amounts of waste from landfills. This is all done through a low emission, thermal decomposition process that is less taxing on the environment than traditional production methods.

“The City of Maryville is excited about the announcement of Maryville Carbon Solutions. The group has worked diligently to develop a successful plan for operations, safety, and will create a long-term asset for the community,” City Manager Greg McDanel said.

The company expects to bring dozens of new jobs to Maryville.

“We look forward to having a positive and powerful impact in the Maryville community and are very excited to grow our team,” Bolder Industries CEO Tony Wibbeler said. “As the demand for Bolder Black™ grows, our goal is to create a worldwide standard for a new closed loop solution right here in Maryville, one that starts with the processing of waste tires and results in the delivery of valuable resources and high-performance products to industrial manufacturers. We’re excited about where we are as an organization and are really looking forward to being a part of the great Maryville community.”