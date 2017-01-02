The Maryville R-II school board met on December 21 to discuss the following:

The following resignations were accepted: Kathryn Goff, fifth grade language arts; Melvin Hurst, seventh grade social studies; Michelle Grudzinski, child care teacher; Keitha Nance, Title I reading support; Janae Renfro, third grade; Amy Helms, kindergarten; Stuart Collins, boys soccer head coach; Jordyn Tieman, lunchroom monitor; and Katie Walter, Mackenzie Licht, Mekenna Wingard and Madison Bonnett, all 21st Century Grant youth development workers.

The following individuals were recommended for employment: Rosemary Conley, Eugene Field evening custodian; Kelly Wallace, Northwest Technical School secretary; Keston Oltman and Delaney Steeby, grant youth development workers; and Kallyn Carl, paraprofessional for the elementary and middle schools.

The following personnel were recognized during the meeting: Lisa Redden, Northwest Technical School secretary of 29 years; Holly Cronk, Maryville High School registrar of 12 years; and Coach Matt Webb and the senior football players for their state game.

The administration presented the 2017-18 school calendar for review. The final calendar will be voted upon by the school board at the February meeting.

Todd and Stephanie Shield donated a 1993 Dodge pickup to the auto technology program. Allen Wennihan donated a DeBeers paint mixing bank to the collision repair program.

Maryville High School won the Safe Schools Award from the National Athletic Trainer’s Association.

The weight room renovation project is nearing completion. Staff wired and installed six video monitors in the room, allowing students to view workout videos.

Eugene Field Principal Brian Lynn reported that students raised $400 during their Pumpkin Market. Students made goods to sell as part of an economics unit. The proceeds were used to purchase toys for the Toys for Tots program.

Eugene Field students will begin having visits from a therapy dog named Sam twice a month. Students will be able to read to him, walk him and other activities.

Northwest Technical School welding and fabrication students designed, created and donated the Christmas tree at the northwest corner of Franklin Park.

Lori Tally was mentioned in the Missouri Works Customize Training Program flyer about her work helping Nucor LMP with training funds.

Adam Townsend, maintenance, noticed a discrepancy in the district’s electric bill. After communications with KCP&L, it was decided some accounts were coded differently. Changes were made that will save the district approximately $2,100 annually.