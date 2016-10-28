The Maryville R-II School Board met on October 19 to approve school renovations and conduct the following business:

The school board approved renovation plans for Eugene Field’s old cafeteria. The old kitchen space will be utilized as custodial storage for items currently stored in the hallways and will include an office for the head of custodial staff. The back space, previously used for custodial, will become a space for the GO director’s office, a lockable space for employee’s personal items and a conference area. The old cafeteria will be renovated into a new media center and library. The old library will be converted into two classrooms.

Sandy Alexander was presented with an engraved brass bell for her years of service to the school district.

Treston Giggar was awarded a certificate for his HiSET graduation.

Administrators have been working with Nodaway County Economic Development Director Josh McKim and area plant managers to offer a certified production technical program at Northwest Technical School.

Technology personnel have installed 120 new access points and 21 switches throughout the district.

The school board approved paying staff who work at middle school events beginning with this year’s winter sports.

Elementary Principal Brian Lynn explained the ABC Bootcamp program initiated by the kindergarten teachers. Students focus on a new letter each day, ending with an ABC Bootcamp fashion show, during which they modeled outfits designed to showcase their knowledge of words that start with each letter.

Maryville High School held a food drive for the local food pantry in a competition with Savannah. They raised thousands of pounds of food, according to High School Principal Thom Alvarez.

Northwest Technical School Director Jeremy Ingraham stated the following in his report:

•The building trades class has erected all the stud walls in the house and are currently working on the second story.

•The welding and fabrication class created weight racks for the new weight room, hand railing and ladder covers for the Performing Arts Center and water lines in the ceiling of the art room.

•The culinary arts class prepared breakfast and lunch for the docudrama and baked cookies for the Missouri Day events.

The following personnel items were approved:

•Marcus Grudzinski was reassigned as middle school boys basketball head coach.

•Mark Falke as middle school boys basketball assistant coach.

•Mitchell Colson as high school wrestling assistant coach.

•Carson Riedell as high school baseball assistant coach.

Northwest Missouri State University President Dr. John Jasinski and City Manager Greg McDanel presented information about the transient guest tax that will be on the ballot on November 8.