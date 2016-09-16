Maryville City Council met September 14 and voted to approve the development of a new subdivision along Icon.

They held a public hearing for a preliminary plat for Ridgeline Estates subdivision, owned by Sarah J. Arnold Trust. The 22 acres along Icon will be divided into 63 R-2 zoned lots. They approved the plat during the regular meeting.

Other business conducted includes the following:

The council approved the closing of Forest Avenue from West Edwards to Brookmont Drive for a neighborhood block party 4-8 pm, September 18.

Nodaway County Economic Development Director (NCED) Josh McKim requested $62,000 in funding for the upcoming year. Currently, 60 percent of the NCED budget is funded by the city and the county and 40 percent privately. The council will address the request during their budget proceedings.

McKim presented his goals for 2017 which include beginning partnerships between manufacturing plant managers and schools, adding activities at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, like archery, organized beautification project including cleaning up lots and adding a pocket park downtown. McKim stated the agency plans to look into other ways to attract business.

Dave Sears and Bill Walker were approved as members of the board of code appeals.

Maryville Park and Recreation Director Aaron Dobson presented the department’s budget to the council. The operating budget is $1,394,290 with another $260,000 in contingency. The department has several park updates planned for the upcoming budget year totaling $97,756.

Some of the projects include:

•Sission-Eek Park will see a pavilion remodel, pet water fountains and the addition of an expression swing, that allows an adult and a child to swing on the same swing face to face.

•Beal Park will receive a new wireless connection for their scoreboard.

• New Christmas decor with a cookie and hot chocolate stand at Franklin Park.

•Mulched trails throughout Robertson-Crist Park, digging out the pond and designating butterfly, hummingbird and other gardens.

•Reseeding the grass at Donaldson Westside Park.

•Refurbishing the lounge chairs for the Maryville Aquatics Center.

•Adding community programs including extended summer camp, hayrides, breakfast with Santa, concerts and movie nights in the park.

The City of Maryville was in court along with other cities apposing the addition of a $3 fee on all municipal court cases that go into the Sheriff’s retirement fund. All court cases have failed and it is now a state regulation. Council members approved the fee in order to remain compliant.

City Manager Greg McDanel had the following items in his report:

•Bids were let for trash removal for Mozingo.

•The North Main overlay project has been completed.

•The Spoofhound trail addition is finished. The 550 feet trail connects to the existing trail for a total of 849 feet of walking pathways.

•Maryville Fire Department will hold their annual water fight 5-9 pm, Monday, September 19, in the 300 block of North Market.

•Under city treasurer Denise Town’s leadership, the city of Maryville received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.

•The runway project at Northwest Missouri Regional Airport is expected to be completed by October 5.

•The annual Hy-Vee Trail Run will be held at Mozingo from 9 am to 1 pm, Saturday, September 24.

•Mozingo’s Haunted Campground will be held October 22.

•Mozingo Lake Recreation Park will host the Missouri Hope disaster response field training exercise October 7-9.