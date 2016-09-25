Maryville City Council members met September 14 and voted to approve the development of a new subdivision on Icon Road.

They held a public hearing for a preliminary plat for Ridgeline Estates subdivision owned by the Sarah J. Arnold Trust. The 22 acres along Icon will be divided into 63 R-2 zoned lots. They approved the plat during the regular meeting.

Other business conducted includes the following:

The council approved the closing of Forest Avenue, from West Edwards to Brookmont Drive, for a neighborhood block party from 4 to 8 pm, September 18.

Nodaway County Economic Development Director (NCED) Josh McKim requested $62,000 for the upcoming year. Currently, 60 percent of the NCED budget is funded publicly and 40 percent privately. The council will address the request at a later date.

McKim presented NCED’s 2017 goals. They include creating partnerships between manufacturing businesses and schools, adding activities at Mozingo Lake such as archery, organizing a beautification project and creating a downtown pocket park.

Dave Sears and Bill Walker were approved as board of code appeals members.

Council members approved a $3 municipal court case fee in order to remain compliant.

Maryville Parks and Recreation Director Aaron Dobson presented the department’s budget. The operating budget is $1,394,290. The department has several park updates planned for 2017 totaling $97,756.

The projects include:

•Sisson-Eek Park will see a pavilion remodel and the addition of pet water fountains and an expression swing, which allows an adult and child to swing face to face.

•Beal Park will receive a new wireless connection for its scoreboard.

• There will be new Christmas decorations and a cookie and hot chocolate stand at Franklin Park.

•Mulched trails will be added throughout Robertson-Crist Park. The pond will be dug out and butterfly, hummingbird and other gardens will be designated.

•Donaldson Westside Park grass will be reseeded.

•Maryville Aquatic Center lounge chairs will be refurbished.

•Community programs will include an extended summer camp, hayrides, breakfast with Santa, concerts and park movie nights.

City Manager Greg McDanel made the following report:

•Bids were let for Mozingo trash removal.

•The North Main overlay project is complete.

•The Spoofhound trail addition is finished. The 550-foot trail connects to the existing trail for a total of 849 feet of walking pathways.

•The Maryville Fire Department will hold its annual water fight from 5 to 9 pm, Monday, September 19 in the 300 block of North Market Street.

•City Treasurer Denise Town and the city of Maryville received a certificate of achievement for excellence in financial reporting.

•The Northwest Missouri Regional Airport runway project will be complete on October 5.

•The annual Hy-Vee Trail Run will be held from 9 am to 1 pm, Saturday, September 24 at Mozingo.

•Mozingo’s Haunted Campground will be October 22.

•Mozingo Lake Recreation Park will host the Missouri Hope disaster response field training October 7-9.