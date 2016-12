Mary Charlene Mozingo Sturm, 91, Maryville, died Friday, December 9, 2016, at Parkdale Manor Care Center, Maryville.

Funeral services were Wednesday, December 14 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville with burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.