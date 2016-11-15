Mary Jane Dew Merriett, 95, Burlington Jct., died Friday, November 11, 2016, at Oak Pointe, Maryville.

Funeral services are Tuesday, November 15 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. A celebration of life was held at the American Legion Hall, Burlington Jct. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Jct.

Memorials are suggested to start a scholarship for West Nodaway High School students to attend Northwest Missouri State University.

