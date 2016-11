Marlin David Abbott, 85, Burlington Jct., died Saturday, November 12, 2016, at his home.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 16 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo.

Memorials are suggested to the SSM Hospice of Northwest Missouri.

For online condolences and guestbook, visit ramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.