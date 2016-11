Mark Alan Armentrout, 56, Elmo, died Sunday, November 13, 2016, near Elmo.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 17 at the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Memorials are suggested to the Dream Factory of St. Joseph, for chronically ill children.

For online condolences and guestbook, visit bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.