Three Nodaway County educators were nominated for the 2016-2017 Regional Teacher of the Year award.

Jamie James teaches 9-12 algebra and geometry at Maryville High School.

James earned a degree in accounting from Montreat College, Montreat, NC. He went on to receive his alternative teaching certificate from Northwest Missouri State University and a master’s in education with an emphasis in math.

After college, he worked as a tax accountant and substitute teacher. One of his full-time substitute positions turned into a 14-year teaching career at Nodaway-Holt. He has taught for three years at Maryville High School.

“What I like most about teaching is to see the students succeed in the classroom, in organizations and in sports. That is what I get the most joy out of,” James said.

He, and his wife, Ashlee, live in Maryville with their three children, four-month-old Elias, three-year-old Issac and five-year-old Ava.

Angela Lane teaches 7-12 English and speech at Jefferson C-123.

Lane grew up in Braddyville, IA. She earned a bachelor’s in English and a master’s in English education from Northwest Missouri State University.

Although she originally wanted to study family law, she decided she could help more children as a teacher. In her ninth year of teaching overall, she has taught at South Nodaway and Fairfax and is in her sixth year at Jefferson.

“What I like most about teaching is the adventure of teaching. No day is ever the same. I work with people I consider my family. It is nice to feel comfortable at your job,” Lane said.

Lane, and her husband, Aaron, live on their farm outside of Stanberry with their children, six-year-old Cooper and three-year-old Kyle. The couple is expecting a baby girl in December.

Heidi Beatty teaches third grade at Northeast Nodaway.

Beatty earned an elementary education degree and a master’s in K-12 administration from Northwest Missouri State University.

She is in her 10th year of teaching. After spending a few years at Savannah and Horace Mann, she moved to Northeast Nodaway where she is in her fourth year. Beatty is the president of the CTA, does after school tutoring and volunteers at Camp Quality.

“I want to teach kids to be productive citizens, to be respectful, kind and to love people. I want them to be someone good in the community. I try hard to expose them to activities and experiences they have never had. These kids are my neighbors,” Beatty said.

Beatty, and her husband, Matt, have infant twins, Jackson and Allison. The couple runs a farm and Beatty takes students there to milk cows, gather eggs and experience farm life.

After reviewing Nodaway County’s nominees, and those from 59 other school districts, the regional committee selected Darbie Valenti, Savannah, to represent the northwest region at state.