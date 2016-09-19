The John A. and Beverly Schenkel family, Maryville, were among those honored during the Missouri Farm Family Day, August 15 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Schenkel family was selected as the Nodaway County Missouri Farm Family by the Nodaway County Extension Council and local Farm Bureau. Their children are Sidney and John G. Schenkel. Each year, the fair recognizes farm families from across the state who are active in their communities, involved in agriculture and participate in local programs such as 4-H or FFA.

The Schenkel family operates a corn, soybean and cow/calf operation in Nodaway County. John A. serves on the Lifeline Foods AgraMarke Quality Grains Board and the Polk Township Board. He also served 13 years on the Nodaway County Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Beverly serves on the Nodaway County Extension Council and represents the county on the Northwest Regional Extension Council and the State Extension Council.

Additionally, they both serve on the Northwest Technical School Agriculture Advisory Committee. They are also members of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association and Missouri Farm Bureau.

Sidney is a 2015 graduate of MU in agriculture business. She resides in Kearney, NE, and works for Farm Credit Services of America. John G. is a junior at MU majoring in agriculture business. He is a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity and Northwest Technical School FFA.

This was the first year in the event’s 58-year history that all 114 counties participated by nominating a family.

The event showcases the impact Missouri farm families have on the economy and heritage of our state.

“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their communities and are active participants in local outreach and extension,” Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe said. “As the showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”