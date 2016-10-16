The winner of the first Bruce Aydt Code of Ethics Leadership Award is Larry Apple, Northwest Missouri Chapter of the Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors.

Following is a list of Apple’s accomplishments: Missouri Realtor president, 2003; Realtor of the Year, 2010; board of directors member; professional standards committee member; bylaws and policy committee member; executive committee member; finance and budget committee chair; volunteered and extended training for professional standards and arbitration committees; attended National Association of Realtors mediation training; and currently serves as the first point of contact for Missouri Realtors.

The award recognizes a realtor who throughout his/her career has embodied honesty, integrity, competence and fair dealing.

