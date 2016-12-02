Maryville Missouri Writer’s Guild members will be at the Maryville Hy-Vee from 8 am to 4 pm, Saturday, December 3 for book sales and signing.

Event authors are Susan Cronk, Richard Eisenberg and Lee Jackson, 8 to 9 am; Eisenberg, Jackson, Don and Sue Nothstine, 9 to 10 am; Eisenberg, the Nothstines and Amy Houts, 10 to 11 am; The Nothstines and Houts, 11 am to noon; Carol Carpenter, noon to 1 pm; Irene Alexander, 1 to 2 pm; and Cronk, 2 to 4 pm.

For more information, visit maryvillewritersguild.blogspot.com.

Two of the authors, Cronk and Don Nothstine, will have copies of their new book, “Justice in Nodaway County 1872-1931,” available. The book deals with 10 of the most notable murders in the county. This is a first-time collaboration for both authors who researched the cases that appealed to them. Seven cases had never before been researched for publication.

“A murder happened just a quarter mile from my house,” Nothstine said about the Hubbell family murder.

The collaboration came about in 2013 when the two discovered similar interests in local historical crime. They began working on the book in 2015.

“Digging for the information is harder after 116 plus years,” Cronk said. “You can’t just go talk to the people involved.”

The authors said that sometimes the descendents didn’t even know the murders were part of their history.

“Justice in Nodaway County 1872-1931” is available at the Nodaway News Leader for $10. It is also available at the Nodaway County Historical Society Museum, Minnie Lane, Maryville, amazon.com, donnothstine.com and susancronk.com.