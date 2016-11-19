The five Lions Clubs of Nodaway County are working together to bring a Freedom Rock® to Nodaway County.

The large patriotic rock will be painted by Ray “Bubba” Sorensen II, Greenfield, IA, the originator of the Freedom Rock tour.

Sorensen decided to expand the Freedom Rocks program beyond Iowa at the same time the Maryville Pride Lions Club began looking for a centennial project to mark the international club’s 100th anniversary in 2017.

The Nodaway County Freedom Rock® will be one of two rocks in Missouri and was the first rock commissioned outside of Iowa. Each rock is painted with patriotic themes reflective of the area.

Joining in the project are the Maryville Host Lions Club, Graham Lions Club, Hopkins Lions Club and Pickering Lions Club. The Lions Freedom Rock® committee worked with Maryville Parks and Recreation to determine the location of the rock which will be at the northwest corner of Franklin Park, North Main Street, Maryville.

In preparing the site for rock placement, a tree has been moved and the foundation has been poured. A rock has been located and arrangements are being made to move it to the site.

To pay for the Freedom Rock®, the five Lions Clubs are selling commemorative pavers. The pavers are $50 for a 4×8-inch paver with three lines of text, $100 for an 8×8 with four lines of text and $200 for an 8×16 with four lines of text.

The purchaser may choose the inscription. Pavers may be dedicated to anyone including veterans, military members and first responders. For more information or to buy a paver, contact a Lions Club member. Purchasing forms are also available at the Nodaway News Leader, 116 East Third Street, Maryville.