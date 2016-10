The Maryville Public Library offers Book Nibblers for infants to three-year-olds from 9:45-10:15 am, Thursday, November 3. Children, accompanied by a parent or caregiver, interact with books, rhymes, fingerplays, flannel boards and songs.

Also from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, on Thursday, a Book Nibblers Story Hour will be offered. For more information, contact the library at 660.582.5281.