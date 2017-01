Library lists week’s activities

The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

eBooks for your tablet will be from 10:30 to 11:30 am, Saturday, January 21. Librarian Kim Offutt will give step-by-step instructions on how to check out free library eBooks on a tablet.

Book Nibblers, for infants to age three, will be 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, January 26; must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.