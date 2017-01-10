Library lists week’s activities

The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following activities:

• Polar Party Story Hour, for children ages two to eight, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Tuesday, January 17.

• Book Nibblers, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, January 19. For infants to age three accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Mystery Animal Lego Club, 6 pm, Thursday, January 19. For students in grades one to five, registration is requested.

To register or for more information, call the library at 660.582.5281.