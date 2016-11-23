The Maryville Public Library, 509 North Main Street, Maryville, will hold the following events:

• Book Nibblers, 9:45 to 10:15 am, Thursday, December 1. For infants to age three, must be accompanied by a parent or caregiver.

• Story Hour, 5:30 to 6:30 pm, Thursday, December 1.

• Screamers and Searchers book clubs for grades 2-4 on Friday, December 2. Screamers, for children with reading Lexile level 400-500, meets at 4 pm. Searchers, for children with reading Lexile level 800, meets at 5 pm.