Laurel Lee Dew Younger, 88, formerly of the Elmo and Clearmont communities, died Wednesday, September 28, 2016, at Autumn Wood Nursing Home, Claremore, OK.

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Saturday, October 8 in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Clearmont. All are invited to join the family after the service for lunch at the Little Red School House, Clearmont.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Friday, October 7 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Research, with the words “restrict my donation to research” on the check or as a note with the check and sent to PO Box 96011, Washington DC 20090-6011.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.