The Northeast Nodaway school board appointed Ken Grove as the 2016-17 superintendent after the resignation of current superintendent Jeff Mehlenbacher during the December 12 school board meeting.

“The board is excited for him to come in. We have gotten to know him the past few months and I think he would be a good fit for us. When he walked into the interview, he said our district felt like home to him. It meant a lot when he told us that. He has a lot of experience as a principal and I think he will carry his experience into the position,” School Board President Kenny Runde said.

Grove graduated from Oxford High School in Nebraska, earned his bachelor’s at Northwest and his mater’s in education and specialist in education from William Woods University, Fulton.

He taught seventh and eighth grade science at Albany for 16 years and was then K-12 principal at Craig R-3 for four years. He is currently in his first year as K-12 principal at Northeast Nodaway.

Grove and his wife, Angel, have two children, Kenlyn, 12, and Dyson, six.

“I am excited to become the new superintendent here at NEN. This is such a great district and I am looking forward to continue the success Dr. Mehlenbacher has going now. This is an opportunity I am looking forward to and glad I get to continue to work in such a wonderful school district that is filled with great staff, students and parents,” Grove stated.