KCP&L wants to warn all customers of a phone scam in the St. Joseph area. Most of those targeted are restaurants and small businesses, but all customers should be aware of this important notice.

There have been reports of a live person posing as a KCP&L employee who notifies the customer of a past due bill and demands immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. In some instances, the caller requests that the customer purchase a money gram or gift card to pay their bill. If the customer is unable to make an immediate payment or does not answer, the caller gives out a return phone number for customers to call back.

If customers ever have questions about the legitimacy of a bill, phone call or email regarding their utility bill, they should refrain from providing any personal or banking information, hang up and contact the KCP&L Customer Contact Center at 888.471.5275 or 816.471.5275.

Other important safety tips to keep in mind:

• Never give credit card, debit card, Social Security, ATM, checking or savings account numbers to anyone who comes to your home, calls, text and/or sends an email requesting this information in respect to your utility bill, without also verifying that the person is with KCP&L by either asking to see company identification or by calling KCP&L’s Customer Contact Center.

• Be suspicious if you receive an email regarding your utility bill if you have not requested online communications from KCP&L.

• For customers using KCP&L’s online bill pay system, always make online payments directly through kcpl.com.

• Never provide personal information via email or click any suspicious links.

If you feel you have been a victim of this scam, please work with your local law enforcement agency to report the crime.