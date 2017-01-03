Kathleen Marie Foster, 91, Maryville, died Thursday, December 29, 2016, at Oak Pointe Assisted Living and Memory Care, Maryville.

Mass of Christian burial was Saturday, December 31 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, with burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory’s School, 315 South Davis, Maryville MO 64468 or the American Red Cross-Midland Empire Chapter, 401 North 12th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501.

