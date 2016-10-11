Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander recently reminded Missourians the voter registration deadline for the November 8 general election is October 12. Missourians can visit GoVoteMissouri.com for more information.

In 2013, Kander made Missouri the 16th state in the country that allows eligible voters to fill out their voter registration forms, including change of address forms, online. Eligible Missourians may also register to vote in person at their local election authority’s office, any department of motor vehicles office or state agency that provides services to the public. Mailed voter registration forms must be post-marked by October 12, and submissions completed online at GoVoteMissouri.com must be received by 5 pm, October 12.

Missourians must be 18 years of age by election day, a US citizen and a Missouri resident to be eligible to register.