Secretary of State Jason Kander today alerted Missouri business owners about a deceptive mailer that claims to be a “Notice of Potential Compliance Violation” from a group calling itself the “Compliance Division.” These postcards are not affiliated with any state or federal agency, including the Corporations Division of Kander’s office.

“These mailers are deliberately sent to mislead business owners,” Kander said. “I encourage anyone who has received this notice to contact my office. We’re available to help those who have received this, or any other misleading postcard.”

The postcards feature a seal with a scale and may appear to be official government documents, but are not.

Several Missouri businesses have reported receiving the postcard, which directs the recipient to call a toll-free number to avoid potential fees and penalties. When the business owners call, they may be instructed to pay a fee for a “Certificate of Existence,” or something similar, which is not required for businesses already registered with the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.

Individuals who have received the deceptive mailer are encouraged to report their experience to Kander’s office. Any official correspondence from the secretary of state’s office will contain the Missouri state seal and official contact information. To report a letter or learn more about annual filings with the secretary of state, please contact the Corporations Division of Kander’s office by calling 1-866-223-6535.