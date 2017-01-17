Joyce Icke

Joyce E. Icke, 73, Barnard, died Saturday, January 14, 2017, at the Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Mrs. Icke’s body has been cremated under the direction of the Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville. Memorial graveside services will be at 11 am, Friday, January 20 at the American Legion Cemetery, Barnard. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm, Thursday, January 18 at Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Life Care Hospice, 137 North Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

