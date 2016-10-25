Jenelda Maxine Carmichael, 92, Pickering, died Friday, October 21, 2016, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born February 12, 1924, in King City, to Leavern and Eva Taylor Antle. She was a 1941 graduate of Coffey High School.

Funeral services were Thursday, October 27 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville, with burial in King City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mosaic Hospice and Nodaway Nursing Home.

