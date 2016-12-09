By Jacki Wood

The Jefferson boys basketball team will reload and make another postseason run after losing a strong senior class last year.

Head Coach Tim Jermain, now in his 17th year at Jefferson and 27th overall, said he’s looking forward to watching his team grow.

“This year’s team has a lot of inexperience,” he said. “I think we have several players ready to step into playing time, it just may take some time to come together.”

After going 21-7 overall, 7-0 in the Platte Valley Conference, and losing to Stanberry in the district finals, the Eagles will compete this year in the new 275 Conference.

“I think our schedule overall will be very competitive,” Jermain said. “With the conference change, we will play many new opponents.”

He continued: “I think this team will compete and play with great effort. We will just need to gain experience for this year.”

Jermain will look to four seniors to lead the team – Michael Burch who scored 9.6 ppg last season, Caden Farnan, 8.6 ppg, Regan Meyer and Grant Meyer. Other returning letterwinners include Koby Stoll and Nathan Jermain.

The Eagles began the season at the Albany Tournament where they placed third.