The Jefferson C-123 School Board met on October 19, amended the school calendar and conducted the following business:

The board voted to change the school calendar to allow two consecutive days for extensive electrical work to be completed. School will now be in session on November 11 and there will be no school on November 22.

Discussion was held about requesting subcontractors for the gymnasium project. The general contractor does not want to substitute subcontractors and stated the school would need to send letters. No action was taken.

The contract with EL Crawford, St. Joseph, was approved for the construction project. The approved contract will not penalize the general contractor for going past the contract end date. School administration did not want to include penalty fees in the agreement, stating they felt the contractor would do his best to complete the job on time.

A sports co-op with South Nodaway was approved for track.

The school board approved giving a $250 scholarship to the Belcher scholarship nominee.

Superintendent Tim Jermain presented the following in his report:

•There were no food violations found during the routine food inspection.

•Jefferson was one of 28 districts in full compliance for their special education review.

•Three used smartboards were purchased from Savannah High School for $450.

•The annual PTO skating party for kindergarten through sixth grades will be October 28.

Jermain gave the following construction report:

•United electric has moved the utility pole.

•Gas was to be rerouted on October 24.

•Gravel for the parking lot was scheduled to arrive on October 20.

•Community volunteers donated the tube and labor to complete the temporary south entrance.

•Buses will unload behind the school.