Last March, Jefferson 4-H club requested and received a Liberty Tree, one of 30 bud-grafted tulip poplars from the original Maryland Liberty Tree. The tree was received with a plaque and authenticity papers on September 29 and club members planted it at the Conception Community Park. The tree was generously donated by Crader Distributing and local STIHL dealers in partnership with the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

The original Liberty Tree was an elm tree that stood near Boston Common during the Revolutionary era. In 1765, a group of American colonists staged an act of defiance against British rule under the tree.

During the Revolutionary War, several other towns designated their own Liberty Trees in support of the colonies. These trees became symbols of American independence. The last original Liberty Tree, a tulip poplar, stood on the grounds of St. John’s College in Maryland until 1999 when it died during Hurricane Floyd.

Prior to its death, 14 seedlings were successfully germinated from the tree through a project spearheaded by the nonprofit conservation organization American Forests. These seedlings were planted throughout the original 13 colonies.