James Delbert Strange, 69, Mt. Vernon, died Tuesday, October 4, 2016, at Mercy, Springfield.

He was born April 26, 1947, in Maryville, to Grant and Betty Jean Brunk Strange. He was a 1965 graduate of Hopkins High School, Hopkins.

Funeral services were Tuesday, October 11 at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, Mt. Vernon. Burial with full military honors was at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ.

Online condolences may be left at FossettMosherFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.