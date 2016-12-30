By Christina Rice

Have you been feeling sick and doctors keep telling you that you are fine; that it is in your head? Do you feel like you have lost your personality? Could you be reacting to mold or have Lyme disease?

If you had told me six years ago that all my ailments stemmed from mold and Lyme disease I would have been skeptical. I grew up on a farm; I worked on a farm; I had been around mold my whole life and I didn’t think it bothered me. Wrong.

The tricky thing about diagnosing mold is that because the symptoms mimic so many other ailments it is often misdiagnosed.

Sometimes mold and Lyme disease are wrongly diagnosed as fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, ALS, depression, chronic fatigue syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome, a learning disability or Alzheimer’s disease.

Doctors are not necessarily familiar with toxic mold and often do not think to check for it. Instead, they treat the symptoms often never addressing the underlying issue. They help you function by giving you medications, but they never fix what is making you sick.

Toxic mold disease and Lyme disease go hand in hand. My doctor told me that a lot of patients with one also have the other. It is hard to tell which disease may have been contracted first, but one weakens the immune system allowing the other to invade.

They act in a similar manner and use the same defensive techniques which I will address in later articles. They both release mycotoxins into the body and these mycotoxins are what the body reacts to. They are what make you sick.

You can breathe in mold spores or they can be absorbed through the skin. Mold and Lyme are living organisms. Once they get inside the body, they will feed off of it like the parasites they are, killing you in the process. Mold and Lyme spread across the body attacking body systems. You will not get better unless they are killed.

Some of the symptoms that I personally experienced were:

Adrenal/chronic fatigue, nausea, dizziness, vertigo, light headed, off balance, eyes sensitive to light, headaches, concentration and memory trouble, inability to make a complete sentence or thought, feeling like the brain is not firing correctly, listlessness, loss of personality and emotions, chronic yeast infection symptoms, chronic strep throat symptoms, brain fog, panic attacks, nightmares or night terrors, shakiness, numbness and tingling in extremities, insomnia, weepiness or crying for no reason, bloating, inflammation, joint pain or stiffness, blurry vision, anxiety, skin rash, infertility, miscarriage, weakness, cold or flu like symptoms, shortness of breath, slurring words and many others.

Symptoms get worse over time and can include hallucinations, seizures, comas and death. Mold can kill you.

If you have been exposed to mold or you think you may have mold, I urge you to see a doctor. If the doctor does not believe you, keep searching for one who does. This is your life.

