“The Most Rewarding Challenge: An Introduction to Foster Parenting” will be presented from 6 to 7 pm, Thursday, November 10 at Cornerstones of Care, Community Services building, 1212 B South Main Street, Maryville.

To reserve your spot, visit eventzilla.net/web/event/the-most-rewarding-challenge-an-introduction-to-foster-parenting-2138870251 or call 855.778.5437.