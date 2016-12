Howard Eugene Shimak, 68, Graham, died Friday, December 16, 2016, at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.

Funeral services were Tuesday, December 20 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Association of Nodaway County, 1806 North Alco Avenue, Maryville, MO 64468.

