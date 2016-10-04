Jack Baldwin, chief sewer and water operator, reported sewer smoke testing results at the Hopkins City Council meeting on October 3.

Baldwin stated that half the town was tested with only two critical results.

The fall city clean up begins at 7:30 am, Saturday, October 15. Baldwin will use a loader for heavier items such as wet carpet. The council is seeking volunteers for the day.

Baldwin said that because residents are consistently putting items out for the trash service, the clean up is not as big an undertaking as it has been in the past.

The amendment to ordinance No. 385 authorizing the City of Hopkins to impose a lien on property for non-payment of sewer services received a second reading. The ordinance will be adopted after its third reading.

A resident requested the city remove a tree in the city right-of-way. Mayor Randy Beason stated the tree may actually be on private property and is therefore the property owner’s responsibility. City Clerk Dee O’Riley will send the owner a notice.