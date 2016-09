Hopkins Community Betterment (HCB) recently received grants for city park improvements. Jim Cline and HCB president Donna Spalding accept the $7,000 Gary G. Taylor Charitable Trust grant from Rex Brod, US Bank market president.

HCB also received $1,500 from the Dugdale Charitable Trust Fund and $3,500 from the Harry and Helena Messick Charitable Trust. The money will be used to install a walking trail and a fence around the baseball and football fields.