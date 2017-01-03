The Hopkins City Council discussed the possibility of adding a levy to raise funds for demolishing derelict and dangerous buildings at its January 2 meeting.

The aldermen reviewed Ordinance 440 pertaining to these abandoned buildings. It was estimated that an 85¢-per-$100-valuation levy would raise approximately $30,000 per year if assessed valuations don’t decline.

More information will be gathered to determine if that amount would make building demolition feasible.

Ordinance 364 concerning nuisances was also reviewed. This was in reference to a car that has been parked on the street at 201 North First Street for at least six months. It now has at least two flat tires. The council asked Alderman Kelly Morrison to talk to the property owner before any further action is taken.

The 2017 budget was approved. It is based on 2016 income and expenses. City Clerk Dee O’Riley explained that only $4,100 was budgeted for projected lagoon improvements. The city was planning to earmark more money for the improvements which the Department of Natural Resources will force them to make in the next few years.

City staff is trying to determine community interest in sewer and water online bill pay. There would be a convenience fee for the service and added expenses for the city. If there is little interest, it is not economically feasible for Hopkins to pursue. If interested in this service, contact O’Riley at city hall or 660.778.3688.

Two alderman positions representing both wards are open for the April 5 election. Filing for the positions is open until January 17 at city hall. So far, only one person has filed for the North Ward position.