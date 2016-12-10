The Wray Memorial United Methodist Church in Hopkins will remain open, Pastor Sue Noakes said this week.

The church council, composed of members who attend the meetings, considered closing the church, but following a paper ballot, voted to remain open.

Noakes said that she heard many people say they hated to see the church close. So during a church meeting with the district superintendent, Noakes put the matter to a vote.

“The church is more than us sitting here,” she told members before they voted. “We represent a presence in the community.”

The church has several obstacles ahead of it to stay open and Noakes said she will be part of the process.

“I was told that when a church closes 40 percent of the church members do not transfer to a new church,” she said. “It’s important to have the church available, especially to older people who don’t drive so far.”

The church has from six to 12 people attend each Sunday.

“Our job is to reach out to find more church friends,” Noakes said. Church council members considered closing, not due to finances, but a lack of able-bodied workers.

The church will continue receiving guidance from the district superintendent’s office.

“I hope the church will be resuscitated and brought back to full life,” she said.

Dr. Tim Wall will continue as lay minister two Sundays a month. The church is looking for another part-time minister. Noakes hopes this individual will inject purpose into the church to hold it together.

Church services are at 10:45 am, Sundays. For more information, contact Noakes at 660.778.3650.

Save